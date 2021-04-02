New Delhi, April 2: The North-Eastern states are likely to receive rainfall over the weekend. As per the weather forecast by the India Meteorological Department on Friday, states of Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura are likely to receive scattered to fairly wide spread rainfall over the next 2-3 days. Arunachal Pradesh is also likely to witness heavy rainfall during next 24 hours. Andaman & Nicobar Islands are likely receive widespread rainfall over next two days and light to moderate after that. Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura are likely to receive scattered to fairly wide spread rainfall over the next 2-3 days. Arunachal Pradesh is also likely to witness heavy rainfall during next 24 hours. Andaman & Nicobar Islands are likely receive widespread rainfall over next two days and light to moderate after that.

The Western Himalyan Region is likely to experience scattered to widespread rainfall during April 4 to April 6, under the influence of Western Disturbance. The area is also likely to receive isolated thunderstorm during April 5 and April 6. Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan and Muzaffarabad are also likely to receive heavy rainfall on April 6.

Meanwhile, as per the IMD Rajasthan and Vidarbha are likely to experience heat wave conditions on April 3 and April 4. Saurashtra, Kutch, Telangana, Rayalaseema are likely to receive heat waves during next two days. The coastal Andhra Pradesh is also likely to witness similar weather conditions during next three days. Tamil Nadu is likely to experience heat wave conditions over next four days.