New Delhi, January 12: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday predicted dense to very dense fog in isolated pockets over Northwest Rajasthan Punjab, Southwest UP, east Bihar, Jharkhand and plains of Uttarakhand. Meanwhile, moderate fog is forecast at isolated pockets over Northeast Rajasthan. Coldwave conditions as very likely over Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh during January 13 to 15 and over northeast Rajasthan during January 12 to 14. Winter Healthcare Tips: 5 Common Mistakes to Avoid in Winters And Be Healthy This Season.

The IMD also predicted light to moderate intensity rain over and adjoining areas of Kurukshetra (Haryana) Saharanpur, Deoband, Muzaffarnagar (Uttar Pradesh) later in the day. Scattered to fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall is very likely over Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha West Bengal & Sikkim, Telangana and coastal Andhra Pradesh during January 12 to 14. Winter Season in India: 5 Easy Ways To Keep Yourself Warm, Safe and Healthy During the Cold Wave.

Tweet By IMD:

♦️ Fog observed (at 0830 hours IST of today): Dense to very dense fog in isolated pockets over Northwest Rajasthan; Dense fog in isolated pockets over Punjab, Southwest UP, east Bihar, Jharkhand and plains of Uttarakhand and moderate fog at isolated pockets over NE Rajasthan — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) January 12, 2022

“Two fresh Western Disturbances very likely to affect northwest India, the 1st from January 16 and likely to cause isolated to scattered precipitation on January 16 and 17, the 2nd from January 18 and likely to cause light/moderate scattered to fairly widespread precipitation over Western Himalayan Region and light isolated to scattered rainfall over adjoining plains for subsequent 2-3 days,” the IMD said on Tuesday.

Heavy rain is also very likely in Odisha till January 14. In the southern part of the country, light to moderate rainfall and thundershower are very likely over coastal Andhra Pradesh and Telangana during the next three to four days. Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal and Kerala are also expected to have light rainfall over the next three to four days.

