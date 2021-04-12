New Delhi, April 12: The India Meteorological Department in its weather bulletin on Monday said that Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Konkan, Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Telangana and Chhattisgarh are likely to receive scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with thunderstorm, lighting and gusty winds during next 3 to 4 days. The Southwest Peninsular India is also likely to experience same weather conditions during next five days. March 2021 Third Warmest in 121 Years in Terms of Monthly Average Maximum Temperature: IMD.

Kerala, Mahe and Coastal Karnataka are likely to receive isolated heavy rainfall during April 12 and April 15. Meanwhile, Western Disturbances are likely to cause scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds during April 14 and April 17 over Western Himalayan Region, due to the fresh active Western Disturbances in the area, as per the IMD. Rainfall Across India During February 2021 Was Sixth Lowest Since 1901, Says IMD.

As per the weather forecast by the IMD, Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad are likely to receive isolated heavy rainfall on April 15. The West Rajasthan region is likely to receive thunderstorm or duststorm in isolated pockets on April 15 and April 16, said the India Meteorological Department.

India Meteorological Department's weather bulletin also added that owing to the thunderstorm activity over most parts of the country, no significant change in maximum temperatures likely over most parts of the country during next 4 to 5 days

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 12, 2021 05:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).