Mumbai, August 18: The Skymet Weather on Wednesday said that light to moderate rain with one or two heavy spells may occur over western parts of Rajasthan, Kutch, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, and East Madhya Pradesh on Thursday, August 18. Besides, it has also forecasted light to moderate rain over the remaining parts of Gujarat, Konkan, Goa, Coastal Karnataka; remaining parts of Rajasthan, Jammu, and Kashmir, and parts of Himachal Pradesh.

As per Skymet's daily weather bulletin, light to moderate rain with isolated heavy spells took place over Konkan, Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Gujarat, and South Rajasthan in the last 24 hours. "The Monsoon Trough is passing through the well-marked low over Rajasthan, Jaipur, Gwalior, Varanasi, Gaya, Malda and then eastwards towards Manipur, passing through Bangladesh and South Assam," Skymet stated. Weather Forecast: 'Heavy Rainfall, Thunderstorm Very Likely Over Gujarat Region, Ghat Areas of Madhya Maharashtra Today', Says IMD.

On the other hand, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the western end of the monsoon trough is south of its normal position and is likely to remain so during the next 24 hours. It further stated that the monsoon trough will shift gradually northwards while the eastern end of the monsoon trough is near the normal position.

The weather bureau also said that isolated heavy rainfall with thunderstorm and lightning is very likely over the Gangetic West Bengal on August 18 and 10; Odisha from August 18-20; Jharkhand on August 19 and 20; East Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh from August 19 to 21; Vidarbha on August 20 and 22 and over West Madhya Pradesh on 21st & 22nd August, 2022.

"Fairly widespread/widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning very likely over SubHimalayan West Bengal & Sikkim on 19th; Assam & Meghalaya during 19th-21st and over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura during 18th-21st August 2022," IMD said in its daily weather bulletin.

The weather agency has also predicted isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over East Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh on August 20 and 21; Vidarbha on 21st and over Odisha on August 19 and 20. "Scattered to isolated light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal on 18th August, 2022," IMD stated.

