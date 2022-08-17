Mumbai, August 17: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday issued a yellow alert for Mumbai after heavy rains lashed several parts of the city causing waterlogging in some areas. Meanwhile, the IMD said that the western end of the monsoon trough is south of its normal position and is likely to remain so during the next 2 days and then shift gradually northwards thereafter. "The eastern end of monsoon trough runs to the north of its normal position," it stated.

The weather agency also said that due to the influence of the off-shore trough running along south Gujarat and Maharashtra coasts at mean sea level, fairly widespread/widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning is very likely over south Rajasthan, Gujarat Region, and ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra on August 17. Weather Forecast: 'Heavy Rainfall and Thunderstorms Very Likely Over Madhya Maharashtra, Konkan, and Goa on August 16', Says IMD.

Besides, the IMD has issued light to moderate rainfall warnings for Saurashtra and Kutch on August 17-18 and over Konkan and Goa on August 20 and 21. It also mentioned that isolated very heavy rainfall is likely over southwest Rajasthan, Saurashtra, and Kutch on August 17.

"Under the influence of likely formation of A Low Pressure Area over North Bay of Bengal around 19th August; fairly widespread/Widespread light/moderate rainfall is likely over Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha during 18th-21st August, 2022. Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall likely over Odisha during 19th-21st August, 2022. Isolated heavy rainfall also likely over Chhattisgarh & Gangetic West Bengal during 19th-21st; Bihar & East Madhya Pradesh on 20th &

21st and West Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha on 21st August, 2022," the IMD said in its daily weather bulletin.

The weather bureau also said that strong surface winds reaching 15-25 kmph gusting to 35 kmph are likely to prevail over Rajasthan and Gujarat during the next 24 hours. On the other hand, it mentioned that a Low-Pressure Area is likely to form over the North Bay of Bengal around August 19.

"The monsoon trough at mean sea level now passes through the well-marked low-pressure area over southwest Rajasthan and neighbourhood, Jaipur, Gwalior, Varanasi, Gaya, Malda and thence eastwards to Manipur across Bangladesh and south Assam," the IMD daily weather report said.

