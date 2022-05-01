Many states of North India including Delhi-NCR is facing severe heatwave. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the current heatwave spell will persist over northwest and central India till May 2 and over east India till April 30. In states like UP, Bihar, Delhi, Haryana, the temperature is increasing continuously. The minimum temperature in Delhi on Sunday will be 26.0 degree Celsius, while the maximum temperature can be recorded at 44.0 degree Celsius.

In many states of North India, the temperature has crossed 40 degrees. According to the Meteorological Department (IMD), the sky will remain clear in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. At the same time, the minimum temperature will be recorded at 26.0 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature will be 43.0 degrees Celsius. Patna, the capital of Bihar, recorded a minimum temperature of 27.0 and a maximum temperature of 39.0 degrees Celsius. Heatwave in Uttar Pradesh: Banda Records Highest Maximum Temperature of 47.4 Degrees Celsius

Today in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, the minimum temperature will be 28.0 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature will be 43.0 degrees Celsius. In Gujraj, the temperature will remain around 43 degrees for the next four-five days. At the same time, in Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Bengal and Rajasthan, the heat is going to be more troubling. However, the news of relief is that today there is no warning of heatwave in these states. Heatwave in India: Health Experts Warn of Rise in Heat-Related Ailments, Ask People to Take Precautions

While people in many states are suffering from heat and heat, on the other hand, light rain is expected in Puducherry and Shillong on May 1. If we talk about the temperature, here Puducherry will have a minimum temperature of 27.0 degrees Celsius and a maximum temperature of 36.0 degrees Celsius. On the other hand, Shillong recorded a minimum temperature of 16 degrees Celsius and a maximum temperature of 25.0 degrees Celsius.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the heat wave will continue till May 2 in North West and Central India. According to the Meteorological Department, this scorching heat can affect the health of the elderly and children. Therefore, the elderly and children should avoid going in the sun. In the advisory issued by the Meteorological Department, it has been said that children and the elderly should wear light colored clothes to avoid heat, cover their heads before stepping out of the house.

