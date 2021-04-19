Malda, April 19: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from the Maldaha (SC) assembly constituency Gopal Chandra Saha was shot at by unidentified assailants on Sunday night. The Maldaha (SC) assembly constituency is going for polls in the eight phase of the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021 on April 29. The incident took place at Malda in North Bengal. Saha was immediately rushed to the Malda Medical College and Hospital, where he is undergoing treatment. West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021: BJP Worker's Mother Killed by TMC Goons in Goghat, Alleges Tathagata Roy.

According to reports, the BJP candidate was hit on his neck. The incident took place when Sharma was sitting at the party office after returning from a roadshow. He was attacked by unknown gunmen at around 9 pm. Notably, before the attack, Sharma had reportedly visited a venue in the district where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address a rally on April 23.

After the incident, tension prevailed in the area. BJP’s youth wing leaders and workers staged a protest on NH-34 after the attack, reported Hindustan Times. Senior BJP leaders, including national secretary and state co-incharge Arvind Menon is expected to visit Malda on Monday. West Bengal: TMC Worker Allegedly Killed by BJP Cadres in Jhargram.

It is the second incident of attack on BJP candidates in two days. The convoy of a BJP candidate from Sainthia Priya Saha was allegedly attacked on Saturday by the Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers. Priya Saha, along with other party workers protested outside a police station late on Saturday night.

The West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021 are taking place in eight phases from March 27 to April 29. Votes have been polled for five phases so far. The sixth phase of the Vidhan Sabha polls is scheduled for April 22. The results will be declared on May 2. In these elections, the main competition is between the ruling Trinamool Congress and the BJP.

