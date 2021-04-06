Kolkata, April 6: Former Governor of Tripura and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Tathagata Roy on Tuesday claimed that a BJP worker's mother was killed allegedly by "TMC goons" in Goghat in Hooghly district of the poll-bound West Bengal.

"In Goghat in Hooghly district of West Bengal, Piru Adak, a BJP worker was attacked by Trinamool goons. When his mother Madhavi tried to save him the goons attacked and killed her," tweeted Roy. West Bengal: BJP Worker Shot at in East Midnapore's Khejuri Area After Clash With TMC Supporters.

The polling for the Goghat constituency is being held on Tuesday in the third phase of the West Bengal assembly polls. A total of 31 Assembly constituencies in districts including eight in Hooghly, seven in Howrah and 16 in South 24 Parganas are going to polls in phase-III. There are 205 candidates in the fray in this round of polling. However, when it comes to women representation, there are only 13 women candidates contesting in this phase, merely six per cent.

Meanwhile, polling has now begun at booth number 129 of AC 200 in Arambag, Hooghly on Tuesday. Voters are been standing in the queue while maintaining the COVID protocols.

Polling for the first two phases of the West Bengal elections were held on March 27 and April 1 respectively. The fourth phase of polling will take place on April 10. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

