Kolkata, August 12: Each police station in Kolkata jurisdiction will now have 2-4 experienced doctors, who will assist the state police if needed in COVID-19 situation and medical emergency. According to a tweet by ANI, the IMA state Secretary Dr Shantanu Sen wrote a letter to Kolkata Police commissioner Anuj Sharma on the issue and informed about the new set of rules.

Meanwhile, a latest notification by the state government of West Bengal said that the statewide complete lockdown on August 28 stands withdrawn. "The complete lockdown will be observed on August 20, 21, 27 and August 31", the Government of West Bengal said.

Here's the tweet:

#WestBengal: Each police station in Kolkata jurisdiction to have 2-4 experienced doctors, who will assist police if needed in #COVID19 situation & medical emergency. IMA state Secretary Dr Shantanu Sen writes a letter to Kolkata Police commissioner Anuj Sharma on the issue pic.twitter.com/HkeSY15vcF — ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2020

On Tuesday, the COVID-19 tally in West Bengal breached the one lakh-mark to reach 1,01,390 after 2,931 new infections were reported, the state health department said. The death toll in the state mounted to 2,149 with 49 fresh fatalities while the number of active cases stood at 25,846.

