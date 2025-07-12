Kolkata, July 12: Four persons died on Saturday after the vehicle in which they were travelling collided head-on with a truck at Belda in West Bengal's Paschim Medinipur district, a police officer said. The accident took place along a stretch of National Highway-16 around 6.30 am when the SUV bound for Odisha moved onto the opposite lane after the driver lost control of the vehicle, he said. Patna Road Accident: 3 Killed, 2 Injured As Uncontrolled Car Falls Into Saraiya Canal in Ranitalab Area.

It then collided head-on with the truck and was mangled upon impact, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (Belda), Ripan Baul, told PTI. All the four occupants of the SUV, which was travelling from Paschim Bardhaman district of West Bengal, were declared dead when taken to hospital, he said.