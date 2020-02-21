West Bengal: Swami Vivekananda's Statue Vandalised in Murshidabad, Police Begin Probe

Swami Vivekananda Statue Vandalised (Photo Credits: ANI)

Murshidabad, February 21: A statue of Swami Vivekananda was vandalised in Andi village of West Bengal's Murshidabad district on Friday, February 21. According to reports, some unidentified people vandalised Swami Vivekananda's statue set up at Maa Sharada Nani Devi Sishu Siksha Kendra. The reason for the damage is not yet known. Swami Vivekananda Statue Vandalised at Jawaharlal Nehru University, Miscreants Write 'Saffron Will Burn'.

After being informed by locals, the Barancha police immediately reached the spot. The motive behind the vandalisation is not yet known. An investigation has been launched into the matter. Jharkhand: Mahatma Gandhi's Statue Vandalised in Hazaribagh, Police Begin Probe.

ANI Tweet:

West Bengal: A statue of Swami Vivekananda in Andi village of Murshidabad district was vandalised by unidentified persons, earlier today. Police investigation underway. pic.twitter.com/E7RfpZMpJT — ANI (@ANI) February 21, 2020

Last year, a yet-to-be unveiled statue of Swami Vivekananda was vandalised on the Jawaharlal Nehru University campus. Objectionable messages were also found written on the pedestal of the statue. The vandalisation took place at a time when students were protesting an increase in hostel fee.