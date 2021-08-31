Kolkata, August 31: A 25-year-old woman in Salt Lake, West Bengal, was raped by her neighbour when she was alone in her flat inside a government housing estate. The incident took place on August 28. The police arrested the 32-year-old accused and produced before a court. He was sent to four-day police custody. The survivor told the police that it was not the first time the accused had forced himself on her. Porn Racket Busted in Kolkata, Adult Web Series Star Nandita Dutta Aka 'Nancy Bhabhi' Arrested for Forcing Young Models Into Pornography.

The woman, who lost her parents, lives in the flat with her two elder brothers. She is undergoing treatment for her minor mental condition and would mostly stay at home. According to a report by Times of India, one of her brothers told the cops that on August 28 the accused entered their flat as the main door was not locked. The woman was alone as her brothers had gone on work. West Bengal Shocker: Man Beheads Wife, Hangs Her Head From Window of Their House in Darjeeling.

When one of the brother came back, she was found the woman in a dishevelled state. He told the police that the room was in a mess and Rs 2,000 kept in a drawer were missing. Asked what had happened, the woman reportedly told her brother that the neighbour had entered their flat, raped her and left with money.

Following the complaint, the woman was sent for a medical examination which confirmed signs of intercourse, the report said. "According to the complainant, the youth raped his sister in their absence. Based on the complaint and the woman’s statement, we arrested the youth and charged him with rape under IPC Section 376," a senior officer at Bidhannagar City Police was quoted as saying.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 31, 2021 02:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).