Kolkata, July 30: The Kolkata police have busted a porn racket and arrested a model-cum-actor and shoot coordinator for allegedly forcing aspiring models into pornography. The accused actor has been identified as 30-year-old Nandita Dutta who worked in adult web series and short videos. The other accused has been identified as 39-year-old Mainak Ghosh. The duo was arrested following a complaint by two young models. Raj Kundra Pornography Case: Forced to Shoot Porn Videos, Say Two West Bengal Women in Police Complaint.

One of the complainants alleged that Nandita Dutta and Mainak Ghosh forced her to participate in a nude video at a Ballygunge studio. The second model was allegedly made to shoot in an adult video at a New Town hotel by the same group. Acting on the complaint, the police arrested Dutta and Ghosh from their homes in Dum Dum and Naktala respectively. Porn Vs Erotica: How Different Are XXX Pics & Videos From Artistic Sexual Content; Everything You Need to Know.

Dutta and Ghosh are accused of forcing young models into participating in porn videos by threatening them or making false promises of a "break" in web series industry, TOI reported. Dutta is popularly known as her screen persona "Nancy Bhabhi" in some semi-porn contents. The police have got custody of Dutta and Ghosh for a week.

Both Dutta and Ghosh have been booked under sections 354B (assaults or uses criminal force to any woman or abets such act with the intention of disrobing or compelling her to be naked), 354C (voyeurism), 500 (defamation), 509 (molestation), 370 (buying or disposing of any person as a slave), 417 (cheating) and 469 (forgery) of the Indian Penal Code.

Cops will question Dutta and Ghosh to know whether they were selling porn videos and if they were part of a larger porn racket. Another porn racket was busted recently in New Town and Salt Lake. A photographer and a make-up artist were arrested for allegedly being involved.

