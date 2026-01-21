Gorakhpur, January 21: A roadside birthday celebration in Gorakhpur escalated into violence on Tuesday night after a woman allegedly fired a pistol during a physical altercation, leaving one man seriously injured. The incident, which occurred in the Singhariya locality under the jurisdiction of the Cantt police station, was captured on video and has since circulated widely on social media. The accused, identified by police as Anshika, a resident of Harpur Budhat, was celebrating her birthday with a group of friends on the side of the road. According to police reports, the situation turned tense when a local man, Vishal Mishra, passed the group along with three associates: Amitabh Nishad, Shailesh, and Sandeep. Gorakhpur Shocker: Suspecting Her Over Extramarital Affair, Man Slits Wife’s Throat With Knife, Surrenders Before Police.

A verbal confrontation reportedly began when Mishra stopped to confront Anshika. Authorities stated that Mishra allegedly suspected Anshika of frequently accompanying his wife, a grievance that quickly led to a heated argument and subsequent physical scuffle between the two groups. As the altercation intensified, Anshika allegedly produced a pistol. During a struggle to disarm her, a shot was fired, striking Amitabh Nishad in the abdomen. Nishad, a resident of the Jungle Sikri Bypass area who works as a driver for a nursing home manager, was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital. Due to the severity of his injuries, he was later referred to a local medical college for specialized treatment. Gorakhpur Shocker: Woman Brutally Thrashes 78-Year-Old Mother-in-Law in UP, Police Respond After Video Goes Viral.

Following the shooting, local residents chased and detained Anshika and two of her associates until police arrived at the scene. Officials confirmed that all three individuals have been taken into custody, and the weapon used in the incident has been seized. A police spokesperson confirmed that CCTV footage from the area has been collected as part of the ongoing investigation. Preliminary background checks revealed that Anshika has a prior criminal record, including a previously registered theft case. Authorities are currently reviewing video evidence and questioning witnesses to determine the exact sequence of events.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (News Drum), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 21, 2026 03:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).