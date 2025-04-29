New Delhi, April 29: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to convene a special session of both Houses of Parliament at the earliest in the wake of the dastardly terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

The attack, which was later claimed by 'The Resistance Front', an offshoot of the banned Pakistan-based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba, saw terrorists open fire on a group of tourists in the Baisaran Valley, killing 26 and injuring several others, including a Nepali national. Pahalgam Terror Attack: Ahmedabad Tourist Rishi Bhatt Who Unknowingly Recorded Firing While Ziplining Recalls Horror, Says Indian Army Provided Cover Within 18–20 Minutes (Watch Videos).

In his letter, dated April 28, Gandhi stressed the need for Parliament to demonstrate solidarity and resolve against the deadly assault on civilians. "The terrorist attack in Pahalgam has outraged every Indian. At this critical time, India must show that we will always stand together against terrorism. The Opposition believes that a special session of both Houses of Parliament should be convened, where the representatives of the people can show their unity and determination," he wrote.

Kharge, the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, echoed Gandhi's sentiment, stating that a special session should be convened as a powerful demonstration of collective unity. Pahalgam Terror Attack: Disturbing Video Captured by Tourist Shows Man Shot by Terrorist While Running Amid Gunfire.

"At this moment, when unity and solidarity is essential, Opposition believes that it is important to convene a special session of both Houses of Parliament at the earliest. This will be a powerful demonstration of our collective resolve and will to deal with the brutal terror attack in Pahalgam on innocent citizens on 22 April 2025. It is our fond hope that the session will be accordingly convened," Kharge's letter read.

On Monday, RJD Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting him to convene a Special Session of Parliament to address the pressing challenges to national security following the recent Pahalgam attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

Expressing deep concern, Jha wrote a letter to the Prime Minister: “As a concerned citizen of India, moved by the gravity of the recent attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, I believe that the Parliament of India, as the cornerstone of our Republic and the highest forum for democratic expression, must be the platform where the anxieties, hopes, and resolve of the people find their fullest voice."

He urged the PM to convene a special session of Parliament "dedicated exclusively to an open and principled discussion on the Pahalgam attack and its broader implications for the security, well-being, and aspirations of the people of India. Such a session would send a powerful and reassuring message that our democracy remains resilient and that our commitment to every part of our union, especially those most affected by violence, is unwavering".

The Central government on Thursday briefed leaders of various political parties on the Pahalgam terror attack at an all-party meeting chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and addressed by Home Minister Amit Shah.

Rahul Gandhi, who attended the meeting, extended full support to the government's proposed actions. The Congress party assured the government of its complete backing to avenge the killings of innocent civilians in Pahalgam by the terrorists.

