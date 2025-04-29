Rishi Bhatt, a tourist from Ahmedabad, Gujarat, was caught in the midst of a horrifying terrorist attack while ziplining in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on April 22. In a viral video, Bhatt can be seen smiling as he ziplines, unaware of the imminent danger until the firing began. "I did not realize it for around 20 seconds, but then I saw 5-6 people being shot," Bhatt recalled while speaking to the news agency ANI. In the chaos, he quickly unstrapped, rescued his wife and son, and hid in a pit with other terrified tourists. Bhatt credited the Indian Army for their swift response, saying they provided cover to all tourists within 18-20 minutes of the attack. He also expressed suspicion about the zipline operator, who reportedly shouted "Allahu Akbar" before the shooting started. Despite the chaos, Bhatt and his family were safely escorted by the Army, highlighting the rapid action taken by the forces in response to the attack, which left 26 dead. Pahalgam Terror Attack: Disturbing Video Captured by Tourist Shows Man Shot by Terrorist While Running Amid Gunfire.

#WATCH | #PahalgamTerroristAttack | In a viral video, a tourist was seen ziplining when terrorists suddenly started firing. The tourist from Gujarat's Ahmedabad, Rishi Bhatt, recalls the incident "...Firing started when I was ziplining...I did not realise this for around 20… pic.twitter.com/ZjmJxrl8Y7 — ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2025

❗️NEW FOOTAGE: Indian tourist unknowingly films MOMENT of HORROR as terror attack erupts in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir Gunfire, chaos, and panic unfold below as he smiles and records himself 26 KILLED in last week’s tragedy pic.twitter.com/s8KMIZQa9V — RT (@RT_com) April 28, 2025

Observation: Looks like the Zip-line Operator in this video heard the firing and said Allah Hu Akbar - maybe in fear or in prayer. And then sent the tourist on the Zip-line. The tourist was so focussed and excited, that he didn’t hear any firing or later chaos below on ground. https://t.co/06dAyN3xv8 pic.twitter.com/W9j8QCN6Ge — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) April 28, 2025

