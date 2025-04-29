Rishi Bhatt, a tourist from Ahmedabad, Gujarat, was caught in the midst of a horrifying terrorist attack while ziplining in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on April 22. In a viral video, Bhatt can be seen smiling as he ziplines, unaware of the imminent danger until the firing began. "I did not realize it for around 20 seconds, but then I saw 5-6 people being shot," Bhatt recalled while speaking to the news agency ANI. In the chaos, he quickly unstrapped, rescued his wife and son, and hid in a pit with other terrified tourists. Bhatt credited the Indian Army for their swift response, saying they provided cover to all tourists within 18-20 minutes of the attack. He also expressed suspicion about the zipline operator, who reportedly shouted "Allahu Akbar" before the shooting started. Despite the chaos, Bhatt and his family were safely escorted by the Army, highlighting the rapid action taken by the forces in response to the attack, which left 26 dead. Pahalgam Terror Attack: Disturbing Video Captured by Tourist Shows Man Shot by Terrorist While Running Amid Gunfire.

