Mumbai, January 12: A 26-year-old Indian merchant navy officer, Rikshit Chauhan, is among the crew members currently detained by United States authorities after a Russian-flagged oil tanker was seized in the North Atlantic. The vessel, identified as the Marinera, formerly known as Bella 1, was intercepted on January 7, 2026, following a high-seas pursuit.

The detention has caused significant distress for Chauhan’s family in Palampur, Himachal Pradesh. The young officer was scheduled to return home in mid-February for his wedding, which is set for February 19. His family last spoke to him on the day of the seizure, when he noted that communication might be cut off due to the ship’s location and weather conditions. They have now issued an urgent appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Ministry of External Affairs to ensure his safe return before his wedding date. Russia Slams US for Seizing Russian-Flagged Oil Tanker Marinera in North Atlantic, Calls It ‘Gross Violation’ of Maritime Law.

Who Is Rikshit Chauhan?

Rikshit Chauhan is a merchant navy officer from Ward Number 7 in Palampur, Kangra district. Having joined the merchant navy in August 2025, Chauhan was on his first major sea assignment when the incident occurred. He was employed by a Russian firm and had been sent to Venezuela to collect oil. Chauhan is one of three Indian nationals on the 28-member crew; the other two are reportedly from Goa and Kerala.

According to maritime reports, the Marinera was targeted as part of a "shadow fleet" used to bypass international trade sanctions. US Coast Guard and European Command officials tracked the tanker for nearly two weeks, starting from the Caribbean, before taking control of the vessel in the North Atlantic. While the ship was reportedly carrying oil linked to Venezuela, US authorities have detained the entire crew, comprising Ukrainians, Georgians, and Russians, alongside the Indians, pending legal procedures. ‘PM Modi’s a Very Good Man, He Knew I Was Not Happy’: US President Donald Trump Praises Indian PM for Reportedly Cutting Russian Oil Imports, Warns of Tariffs.

The Indian government is currently monitoring the situation to confirm the legal status of the detained citizens. Locally, Palampur MLA Ashish Butail has met with Chauhan’s family and requested the state's Chief Secretary to take up the matter urgently with the Ministry of External Affairs. While recent reports indicate that US President Donald Trump has authorized the release of the two Russian crew members following an appeal from Moscow, the status of the Indian, Ukrainian, and Georgian crew members remains under review.

