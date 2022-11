New Delhi, Nov 21 (PTI) Delhi recorded its coldest morning of the season so far on Monday as the temperature fell to 8.9 degrees Celsius, while the air quality remained in the 'very poor' category.

Monday's temperature was lower than Saturday's minimum of 9 degrees Celsius, which was then the lowest for the season.

Also Read | Karnataka Shocker: Conman Dupes ISRO Scientist of Rs 18 Lakh After Promising Medical Seat for His Daughter in Bengaluru.

The air quality index (AQI) at 9.10 am on Monday was recorded at 316.

An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

Also Read | Lucknow: Army Official’s Daughter, Who Was Abducted and Molested, Dies Mysteriously, Family Declines Probe Into Her Death.

The relative humidity at 8.30 am was 86 per cent.

The weatherman has forecast mainly clear sky for the day with the maximum temperature likely to settle around 27 degrees Celsius.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)