A one-day Scientific Convention was organized by Central Council for Research in Homoeopathy under Ministry of Ayush to celebrate the occasion of the World Homoeopathy Day at New Delhi today. The theme of the convention was “Homoeoparivar – Sarvajan Swasthya, One Health, One Family”. The convention aimed to promote evidence-based homoeopathic treatment for health & wellness of the entire family, capacity building of homoeopathic practitioners to provide homoeopathy as first line of treatment and promote homoeopathy as a treatment of choice in households.

In his address the Chief Guest of the event, Vice President of India, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar said, “We need a comprehensive and integrated approach to healthcare. I am convinced that this event will mark the beginning of a new initiative towards integrated health that will be practiced in Indian families and align with the theme of event- Homoeoparivar as well as medical pluralism which is the hallmark of healthcare in India. Homoeopathy is connected to nature and who has termed it as the second largest and fastest growing system of medicine.”

The Vice President further exemplified the role of Homoeopathy in combating covid-19 and said, "Homoeopathy played a significant role in combating pandemic". India is termed as 'Pharmacy of the World”, and the credit goes to quality assurance commitment of India." He said.

On this occasion, Union Minister of Ayush and Ports, Shipping & Waterways, Shri Sarbananda Sonowal highlighted about the initiatives taken up the Ministry of Ayush to promote Ayush system of medicines and that Ministry has encouraged promotion of research and development in the systems of medicine to make them more evidence-based and effective. In order to support quality research in Homoeopathy, the Ministry of Ayush has increased its budgetary allocation and has expressed his satisfaction for the good work done by CCRH in public health, epidemics, outpatients-based research or hospital-based tertiary care research. He appealed the homoeopathic fraternity to keep up the good work of uplifting Homoeopathy, whether by clinical practice, teaching, or research.

MoS for Ayush and WCD Dr. Munjpara Mahendrabhai, said, “We need to realize importance of early diagnosis and treatment of illnesses along with preventive care. The activities and achievements of CCRH over the years have contributed to nation building through various public outreach activities.”

The inaugural ceremony was followed by a session on ‘Policy Aspects in development of Homoeopathy’ chaired by Shri Sarbananda Sonowal and Dr. Munjpara Mahendrabhai and presided by Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary, Ministry of Ayush. The speakers were Sh. Ajit M. Sharan, Former Secretary, Ministry of Ayush, Sh. Rahul Sharma, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Ayush and Dr. Sangeeta Duggal, Advisor (Homoeopathy), Ministry of Ayush. They spoke on topics like ‘Strategizing homoeopathic research, education and practice’, ‘Homoeopathy in Public Health’ and ‘Pharmacovigilance’. Uttarakhand Allopathic Doctors to Get Six-Day Training in Ayurveda.

An Agreement was exchanged with CCRH and the Department of Homoeopathy, Government of Kerala for conducting clinical trial on immunological responses of Arsenicum album in COVID-19. In a massive outreach to the homoeopathic education sector and for giving an impetus to link education with research, CCRH signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with 70 State/National Homoeopathic Medical Colleges. This was followed by the felicitation of 134 CCRH Short Term Studentships in Homoeopathy (STSH) and 07 MD scholarship winners.

During the event 9 CCRH publications were released by the Vice President of India. Two documentaries ‘and one web portal ‘CCRH e-library Consortium’ were also released. The Scientific Convention included sessions on Policy aspects in development of Homoeopathy, Strategic Framework for Advancement of Homoeopathy, Research Evidences in Homoeopathy and Expertise and Experience in Homoeopathic Practice.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 10, 2023 03:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).