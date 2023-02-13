New Delhi, February 13: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted all radio listeners and those "who enrich this outstanding medium with their talent as well as creativity", on the occasion of 'World Radio Day'. World Radio Day is celebrated every year on February 13. Aero India 2023: PM Narendra Modi to Inaugurate Asia's Largest Aero Show in Bengaluru Today.

In a series of tweets, the Prime Minister said: "World Radio Day greetings to all radio listeners and those who enrich this outstanding medium with their talent as well as creativity. Be it at home, during journeys and otherwise, the radio remains an integral part of the people's lives. It is an amazing medium to connect people." PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates 246 Km Section of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Rajasthan's Dausa (Watch Video).

"Due to #MannKiBaat, I repeatedly see how the radio can be a great medium to share positivity as well as recognise those who are at the forefront of bringing a qualitative change in the lives of others. I would also like to thank all those who contribute to this programme."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 13, 2023 09:05 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).