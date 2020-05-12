Zafarul-Islam Khan, Chairman of Delhi Minorities Commission, Gets Interim Protection Till June 22 in Sedition Case

Zafarul-Islam Khan (extreme left, Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, May 12: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday granted interim protection from arrest to Minorities Commission Chairperson Zafarul-Islam Khan till June 22. The Delhi High Court ordered that no coercive measures will be taken against Zafarul-Islam Khan in connection with a case registered against him over his alleged seditious remarks on social media. Khan had moved an anticipatory bail plea last week. BJP Demands Removal of Delhi Minorities Commission Chief, FIR Against Him.

In his petition through advocate Vrinda Grover, Khan stated that he apprehended his arrest in a motivated, untenable and absolutely frivolous complaint which was registered by Special Cell for offences such as sedition and promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion. Khan asserted that he is a law-abiding citizen as well as a public servant serving as the Chairperson of the Delhi Minorities Commission. Delhi High Court Disposes Off Plea Seeking Removal of DMC Chairman Zafar-ul Islam Khan.

Khan had on April 28 posted controversial comments on his Facebook page. "Mind you, bigots, Indian Muslims have opted until now not to complain to the Arab and Muslim world about your hate campaigns and lynchings and riots. The day they are pushed to do that, bigots will face an avalanche," Khan had written on Facebook.

Delhi Police Special Cell registered the FIR on the complaint of a Vasant Kunj resident. According to the FIR, a copy of which is with IANS, Khan has been booked under several sections of the Indian Penal Code -- 124 A (sedition) and 153 A (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc,).

The Delhi Police Cyber Cell May 6 conducted raids on Khan's house. Earlier, the Delhi High Court disposed of a petition seeking removal of Khan from his post over his alleged 'seditious and hateful' statement on social media. (With agency inputs)