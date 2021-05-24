New Delhi, May 24: The first total lunar eclipse of the year will take place on May 26 and according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), only a few places in the country will be able to witness the partial lunar eclipse.

The partial lunar eclipse will be visible for a short span from the north-eastern region (except Sikkim), some parts of West Bengal, some costal parts of Odisha and Andaman and Nicobar Islands, the IMD said. Super Blood Moon 2021 Date and Time: When Is the First Total Lunar Eclipse of the Year? All You Need to Know About the Astronomical Event

This will be the first total Lunar Eclipse since January 21, 2019 and it will be a supermoon.

The eclipse will be visible in the region covering South America, North America, Asia, Australia, Antarctica, the Pacific Ocean and the Indian Ocean.

According to NASA, a series of celestial events have been happening since May 17 which will culminate in the total lunar eclipse.

The partial phase of the eclipse will begin at 15h 15m IST (Indian standard time). The total phase will begin at 16h39m IST. The total phase will end at 16 h 58m IST. The partial phase will end at 18h 23m IST.

The next lunar eclipse will be visible from India on November 19,2021. It will be a partial lunar eclipse.

Lunar eclipse occurs on a full Moon day when the Earth comes in between the Sun and the Moon and when all the three objects are aligned.

A total lunar eclipse occurs when the Moon comes under the umbral shadow of the Earth and the partial lunar eclipse occurs when only a part of the Moon comes under the umbral shadow of the Earth.

