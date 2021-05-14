It’s time for skygazers to get excited, as the year’s first total lunar eclipse is here! The rare and stunning cosmic phenomenon—Total Lunar Eclipse, also called Super Blood Moon will dazzle the sky this month. Besides, the eclipse will be a combination of a full moon, a blood moon, and a total lunar eclipse, an astronomical highlight of 2021. So, when will the Super Blood Moon 2021 occur? What are the date and time? How to watch the lunar eclipse? In this article, we bring you all the details related to the upcoming astronomical event.

Super Blood Moon 2021 Date and Time

The Super Blood Moon 2021 will be visible on May 26. According to Date and Time, the eclipse will be at its peak at around 4:49 pm IST. It will start at 2:16 pm IST and will be visible until 7:19 pm, IST. Again, between 4:41 pm IST and 4:56 pm IST, the surface of the moon will be completely covered by Earth’s umbra.

What is a Total Lunar Eclipse?

A lunar eclipse happens when the moon moves into the Earth’s shadow, which blocks the sun’s light. While a total Lunar Eclipse happens when the Sun, Earth, and Moon are aligned in a line. The Earth comes in between Sun and the Moon, blocking sun rays from reaching the Moon, casting its shadow on the lunar surface. During a total lunar eclipse, the Earth’s umbra covers the moon.

Why is it Called the Blood Moon?

The month’s total lunar eclipse has all sorts of names associated with it, the most famous being the ‘Super Blood Moon,’ or the ‘Super Flower Blood Moon.’ There are reasons for the exotic-sounding nicknames. When the Earth casts its shadow on the Moon, it is not completely invisible and can be seen through the naked eye as Earth’s atmosphere bends sunlight and lights up the Moon’s surface. Due to the refraction of sunlight, the colours like orange and red illuminate, and the Moon’s surface gives it a reddish-orange hue. That’s the blood part, and hence the name Super Blood Moon. Celestial Event Calendar of 2021: From Meteor Showers, Lunar and Solar Eclipses to Planetary Conjunctions, Know All Important Astronomical Occurrences of This Year.

How to Watch the Lunar Eclipse?

According to TimeandDate, the lunar eclipse will be visible in East Asia, Australia, the Pacific, the Americas, the Atlantic, and the Indian Oceans. However, the eclipse will not be visible in India. Unlike a solar eclipse, you can view the lunar eclipse with your naked eyes. You can watch the live streaming online. The Virtual Telescope Project will provide a live feed on May 26.

Watch Live Streaming of Super Blood Moon 2021

Now that you everything about the upcoming astronomical event, make sure you keep your schedule clear and witness the beautiful experience. The next is an annular solar eclipse, which will take place on June 10, 2021.

