Mumbai, March 22: Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik on Monday said that there will be a probe against NCP leader and state's Home Minister Anil Deshmukh over the corruption and bribery charged levied against him by former Mumbai CP Param Bir Singh. "Resignation has been asked on basis of letter, no question it'll happen," said Malik while speaking to news agency ANI. Sachin Waze Was Told by Home Minister Anil Deshmukh To Collect Rs 100 Crore Every Month, Claims Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Parambir Singh.

Malik added that the party will take action against Anil Deshmukh only after the probe is over. He said that the letter by Param Bir Singh raises several questions as it was written post his transfer. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut is due to meet NCP Chief Sharad Pawar later today. Pawar on Sunday had prompted for a probe in the matter. Sharad Pawar Breaks Silence on Param Bir Singh’s Allegations of Corruption Against Anil Deshmukh, Says ‘Matter Serious, CM Uddhav Thackeray Can Take Action.

Meanwhile, countering the opposition's demand of Deshmukh's resignation, Shiv Sena Leader Sanjau Raut said, "HM said that the contents of 'letter bomb' should be probed, CM should probe it. NCP chief said that it should be investigated. If the govt is ready to accept the challenge of probing this, then why is the issue of resignation being raised repeatedly?"

The political controversy erupted over an eight-page letter written by the former Mumbai Commissioner of Police Param Bir Singh to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray alleging that Home Minister Anil Deshmukh h had asked Assistant Inspector Sachin Waze, arrested by the NIA in the Mukesh Ambani bomb scare case, to collect Rs 100 crore every month, including Rs 40-50 crore from some 1,750-odd bars and restaurants in Mumbai.

