Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh writes to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray claiming Home Minister Anil Deshmukh's involvement in severe "malpractices".

"HM Deshmukh expressed to Sachin Waze that he had a target to accumulate Rs 100 cr/month," letter reads.

