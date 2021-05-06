Mumbai, May 6: The Bombay High Court on Thursday declined to give any interim protection to former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh from any action by the Central Bureau of Investigation or CBI. Adjourning his petition challenging the FIR registered by the CBI against him, the High Court asked CBI to file a reply within four weeks. A division bench of Justice S S Shinde and Justice Manish Pitale was hearing a plea by Deshmukh, who approached the high court on Monday seeking to revoke the FIR filed by CBI on April 21. Anil Deshmukh Corruption Row: CBI Registers Case Against Former Maharashtra Home Minister, Searches Several Places.

The NCP leader said Param Bir Singh had made false allegations against him out of revenge which prompted him to move to the Bombay High Court for justice. Mr Deshmukhhad earlier said that officers from the police department and a few businessmen had made allegations of extortion and corruption against Mr Singh, who is now Director-General of Maharashtra Home Guard. All Ministers of Maharashtra Govt Will Resign One by One, Says Ramdas Athawale Over Anil Deshmukh Corruption Case.

Allegations of corruption and misconduct were levelled on Deshmukh by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh. The allegations of malpractices and corruption were raised by Singh in his letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

In his letter, he also claimed that the minister had demanded to raise 100 crores collection from bars and restaurants in Mumbai every month. Following the allegations and CBI enquiry, the minister resigned from his post. The court has also directed the agency to register an FIR in case of discovery of any cognizable offence.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 06, 2021 03:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).