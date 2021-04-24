Mumbai, April 24: Moving ahead in its probe into the allegations of misuse of office and corruption, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday said it has registered a case against former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and several others.

The probe agency is carrying out searches at several locations here including the premises of Deshmukh, a senior Nationalist Congress Party leader.

A CBI source related to the probe told IANS: "The CBI has registered an FIR in connection with the corruption allegations against Deshmukh, and searches are underway at various places." Anil Deshmukh Corruption Row: There will be a Probe, No Question of Resignation, Says Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik.

The source said that the agency has named Anil Deshmukh and several unknown others in the FIR.

The source said the the agency has registered a case under Section 7 of amended Prevention of Corruption Act read with section 120 B of IPC.

The source said that the agency is carrying out searches at the premises linked to Deshmukh and several others in Mumbai.

The CBI registered a preliminary enquiry on April 6 after the Bombay High Court asked the agency to probe the allegations of bribery and misuse of office.

Soon after the ruling, Deshmukh stepped down from his post.

