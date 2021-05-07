Chennai, May 7: DMK leader MK Stalin has sworn in as the chief minister along with a 34 member cabinet at the Tamil Nadu Raj Bhawan where Governor Bhanwarilal Purohit administered the oath of office.

Stalin did not include his son Udhayanidhi Stalin in the cabinet. Udhayanidhi, a film star-turned-politician had won with a margin of 60,000 votes from Chepauk seat and was tipped to be in the cabinet -- speculations of him being the Deputy Chief Minister have been doing rounds. MK Stalin Takes Oath as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, DMK Chief Administered Oath by Governor Banwarilal Purohit (See Pics)

There are 15 new faces in the cabinet -- the first-timers. DMK is forming a government in Tamil Nadu after a gap of 10 years and has assumed office with a lot of promises. The first priority of the new chief minister will be to hold a review meeting on COVID prevention and spread with the district collectors of Tamil Nadu.

It is learnt that the Chief Minister will not be moving for a major bureaucratic reshuffle immediately.

