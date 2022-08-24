New Delhi, August 24: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) veteran Arun Jaitley died in Delhi on this day in 2019 at the age of 66. The news of Jaitley's death came as a shock to the entire nation, including the political world, as he was fully active in politics until a few months before his death. GST was introduced in the country during his tenure as finance minister. Jaitley’s urbane and articulate manner helped him win friends across party lines and industry. Arun Jaitley First Death Anniversary: Key Facts to Know About The Late BJP Veteran

Some facts about Arun Jaitley on his 3rd death anniversary:

Arun Jaitley was born on 28th December 1952 in Delhi. He graduated with a commerce degree from Shree Ram College of commerce in Delhi 1973 and completed his LLB from the Faculty of Law from the University of Delhi in 1977. Arun Jaitley was under preventive detention for 19 months, during the period of Emergency. He was also a significant leader of the Bihar Movement against corruption that was launched in 1973. Since 1991, Jaitley had been a member of the National Executive of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Later in 1999, he became the spokesperson of BJP during the preceding of the general Election. During his tenure as the Minister of Law and Justice in 2002, he successfully introduced the 44th amendment to the Constitution in India. From 2009-2014, Jaitley served as the leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha. The government had demonetised Rs 500 and Rs 1000 currency notes during Jaitley’s tenure as the finance minister. During that time, he supervised and directed the Goods and Services Tax (GST) that allowed the country to come under one-tax regime. Jaitley passed away in August, 2019 at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi. After his death, he was awarded the country’s second highest Civilian Award in the field of Public Affairs - Padma Vibhushan. Delhi’s Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium was also renamed as Arun Jaitley Stadium and a statue of him at the stadium was unveiled by Home Minister Amit Shah.

Arun Jaitley had written a letter to Prime Minister Narender Modi on 29th May 2019, stating his health issues, and hence declining the role of minister in the second term of governance.

