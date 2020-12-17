New Delhi, December 17: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday tore the copy of Centre's farm bills in Delhi Assembly. During the special assembly session, Arvind Kejriwal lashed out at the Narendra Modi over the controversial laws. The video of the Delhi CM tearing the copy of laws is also shared by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on its Twitter account. Kejriwal said, "Want to ask Centre how many sacrifices farmers will have to make, to get their voices heard."

The Delhi CM further added, "Every farmer has become Bhagat Singh. Govt is saying that they are reaching out to farmers & trying to explain the benefits of Farm Bills. UP CM told farmers that they'll benefit from these bills as their land won't be taken away. Is it a benefit?" Arvind Kejriwal Visits Singhu Border to Inspect Arrangements Made for Protesting Farmers, Says ‘I Have Come Here as a Sewadar Not CM’.

Video of Arvind Kejriwal Tearing Copy of Farm Laws:

CM @ArvindKejriwal tears the copy of Centre's farm bills in Delhi Assembly. We refuse to accept these farm bills which are against our farmers. #KejriwalAgainstFarmBills pic.twitter.com/rBrcc67sRz — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) December 17, 2020

Other AAP MLAs, including Mahendra Goyal and Somnath Bharti, also tore up copies. Notably, the Delhi government on Thursday tabled three bills to counter the farm laws enacted by the Centre in September this year. The bills were tabled by Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot. He said that the AAP government opposed all three laws and it stood with the protesting farmers. Bharat Bandh: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Has Extended Support to Farmers' Bharat Bandh Call On December 8, Says AAP Leader Gopal Rai.

Images of AAP MLAs Mahendra Goyal And Somnath Bharti Tearing Copies of Fam Laws:

AAP MLAs @attorneybharti and @MohinderAAP tears copy of 3 Farm Bills. "We refuse to accept these black laws which are against farmers." pic.twitter.com/7s4puJNZPA — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) December 17, 2020

Notably, Delhi will now become the third state after Punjab and Rajasthan to pass bill countering the farm laws. On December 7 also, visited the Singhu border along with Dy CM Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain, Rajendra Pal Gautam, Imran Hussain to inspect the arrangements made in the area for the farmers protesting against the three anti-farmer laws of the central government.

However, The Delhi government in November, notified one of the three farm laws. The AAP government said that it would exam the other two laws. The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Ordinance, 2020 was notified by the Kejriwal government on November 23.

