Agartala, February 2: Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar January 18 announced the schedule for the Tripura Assembly Election 2023. The term of the Tripura Assembly ends on March 22, 2023. The state will be going under the polls on February 16. The counting of the votes is scheduled on March 2. As the northeastern state gets ready for the polling day, know how to vote, how to check names in the voter list, and download the voter slip.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) issues the voter list ahead of the elections on its official website at eci.gov.in. Citizens are required to have their names on the voter list to exercise their right to vote. In order to check if your name is mentioned in the official voter list or not, one can visit the official website of the election commission. On the portal, simply enter basic details such as name, age, names of assembly constituency, district, and state, and by using EPIC or voter ID number to check. Tripura Assembly Elections 2023: From Polling to Results and Electrical Fight Between Left Front and BJP, Know Key Facts About State Polls Held in 2018.

How to Vote:

To cast a vote, voters must visit the polling station. There, a polling official will check the voter's name on the voter list and check ID proof. Next, the second polling official puts ink on the voter's finger, gives a slip, and takes the signature on a register (Form 17A). Tripura Assembly Elections 2023: Left Front Fields Candidates on 47 Seats, Congress to Contest on 13.

Voters will have to deposit the slip at the third polling official and show the inked finger and then proceed to the polling booth. Voters can vote by pressing the ballot button opposite the symbol of the candidate on the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM). Voters can press NOTA, None of the Above, in case if not want to vote for any candidate.

How to Check Name in Voter List:

Visit the official websites of the National Voters' Service Portal at electoralsearch.in or ECI at eci.gov.in

Click on the ‘Search by Details’ option or the ‘Search Your Name in Electoral Roll’ option

Pick from either of the search options available

Enter the details accordingly

The results will be displayed on the screen

Click on ‘Print Voter Information’ to get a printout of the voter information slip.

You can download the voter slip or print the slip.

In 2018, the previous assembly election, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged like a proverbial bolt from the blue to win the assembly elections in Tripura. The tectonic shift of political situation brought an end to a record twenty-year continued tenure of then-chief minister Manik Sarkar. This polling season, the CPI(M) and Congress announced that they would fight the upcoming Tripura Assembly Elections 2023 together to counter BJP.

