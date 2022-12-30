Patna, December 30: The stage is set for counting of votes for the Bihar Nagar Nikay Chunav Results 2022 on Friday amid tight security. The voting for the second phase of Bihar Nagar Nikay Chunav 2022 was held on December 28. The polling was held for 17 municipal corporations including Patna Municipal Corporation (PMC). Two nagar parishads and 49 nagar panchayats also underwent polling. The live news updates on the Bihar Nagar Nikay Chunav 2022 Result can be tracked on the State Election Commission's official website at sec.bihar.gov.in. We, at LatestLY, will also bring you minute-by-minute live updates on Bihar Urban Local Body Polls 2022 Result. Bihar Nagar Nikay Chunav Results 2022 Live Streaming on Aaj Tak: Watch Live News Updates on Counting of Votes for Bihar Local Body Polls Result.

For the second phase of Bihar Nikay Chunav 2022, the SEC made elaborate arrangements, including the deployment of security personnel in 7,088 polling booths and 286 mobile polling centres in 23 districts. Webcasting too was done from all the polling stations. Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Tejashwi Yadav Will Lead Mahagathbandhan in Vidhan Sabha Polls, Says CM Nitish Kumar (Watch Video).

In this phase, the fate of 11,127 candidates for Mayor, Deputy Mayor, Chief Councillor, Ward Councilor, and other 1665 posts will be decided. This is the first time when the voters in the state will be directly electing the chief councilor and deputy chief councilor. A few isolated incidents of violence and bribery were reported on polling day in some areas.

