Patna, October 20: The Bakhtiarpur Vidhan Sabha seat is among 94 seats that will go to polls in the second phase of the Bihar assembly elections 2020. In Bakhtiarpur assembly constituency, the main electoral contest is between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). As per the schedule for the Bihar assembly elections, voting in Bakhtiarpur will be held on November 3. Gaya Town Vidhan Sabha Seat in Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Candidates, MLA, Schedule And Result Date.

The Bakhtiarpur seat is currently held by BJP leader Ranvijay Singh who defeated RJD's Aniruddh Kumar in 2015. Both the leaders have been renominated by their respective parties for this year's election. Unlike in 2015, the BJP has formed an alliance with the Janata Dal (United) and the RJD has joined hands with Congress and Left parties. A number of regional parties are part of the two major alliances. Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 Dates And Schedule: Voting in 3 Phases on October 28, November 3 and 7, Poll Results on Nov 10.

For Bakhtiarpur seat, the last date of filing nomination papers was October 16. The scrutiny was done on October 17. The last date for withdrawal was October 19. The elections for 243 assembly seats in Bihar are being held in three phases - for 71 seats on October 28, for 94 seats on November 3, and remaining 78 on November 7. The results will be announced on November 10.

The JDU-BJP alliance is likely to win the Bihar assembly elections by securing 160 of the 243 seats, according to an opinion poll released by Times Now. A similar prediction is made by IANS-C Voter survey.

