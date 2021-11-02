Patna, Nov 2: RJD is leading in Tarapur, while JD(U) candidate is ahead in Kusheshwar Asthan in Bihar as counting of votes cast in the October 30 bypolls is underway on Tuesday.

JD(U) Aman Hajari is leading with 21,707 votes in Kusheshwar Asthan against Ganesh Bharti of RJD who has bagged 16,340 votes. The Congress and LJP (Ram Vilash) candidates have won 1,830 and 2,232 votes respectively. India News | Ban on Alcohol is in Interest of Society: Bihar CM

Shivanand Tiwari, the RJD vice-president said that RJD candidate will win at the end of the day.

"It is premature to say anything at this juncture. We will give reaction after the final result," Tiwari said.

The district administrations of Munger and Darbhanga have deployed adequate forces at the counting centers to prevent any untoward incident. The residents heading towards the counting centers are being thoroughly frisked.

In Tarapur, Rajiv Singh of JD(U) has direct fight with RJD candidate Arun Saw. While in Kusheshwar Asthan, Aman Hajari of JD(U) is challenging Ganesh Bharti of RJD.

