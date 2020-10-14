Patna, October 14: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday released the third list of 35 candidates for the Bihar Assembly Elections 2020. The BJP has given tickets to six women candidates in the third list. These women candidates are – Bhagirathi Devi from Ramnagar, Rashmi Verma from Narkatiyaganj, Gayatri Devi from Parihar, Sweeti Singh from Kishanganj, Nisha Singh from Pranpur and Kavita Paswan from Koda.

The other prominent BJP leaders who got the ticket are – Arun Shankar Prasad from Khjaouli, Niraj Kumar Singh from Chhatapur, RammSurat Rai from Aurayi and Suresh Kumar Sharma from Muzaffarpur. The saffron party, till now, has released the names of 108 candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in Bihar. Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: List of 121 Seats That BJP Will be Contesting Released, Check All Constituency Names.

BJP Third List of 35 Candidates:

BJP releases list of 35 candidates for upcoming #BiharElections pic.twitter.com/LNkc8lHse5 — ANI (@ANI) October 14, 2020

The party released the first list of 27 candidates on October 6 and the second list of 46 candidates on October 12. The BJP is contesting 243-seat assembly elections in alliance with Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal-United (JDU) as part of 50:50 seat division formula. The saffron party will contest on 121 seats, while the JDU will field its candidates on 122 seats. Notably, the JDU will accommodate seven candidates of Jitan Ram Manjhi's HAM(S). BJP 1st List of Candidates For Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 Released: Shooter Shreyasi Singh Fielded From Jamui Seat, Check All 27 Names.

The polls in Bihar would be held in three phases - on October 28, November 3 and 7. The counting of votes has been scheduled by the Election Commission on November 10. The electoral battle in Bihar is the first major polling exercise since the outbreak of COVID-19 in India.

