Uddhav Thackeray Meets PM Narendra Modi for First Time Since Shiv Sena-BJP Split

New Delhi, February 21: Amid a growing rift between the Shiv Sena and its ideologically opposite alliance partners -- Congress and the NCP, Sena chief and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday.

It was the first official meeting between Modi and Uddhav Thackeray since he walked out of the NDA alliance and took over as Chief Minister of Maharashtra. Uddhav was accompanied by his son Aaditya Thackeray.

Shiv Sena posted a photo of the meeting from its official Twitter handle. It said: "CM Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray & Minster @AUThackeray had a courtesy meeting with the Hon'ble Prime Minister of India Shri @narendramodi ji in Delhi today."

मुख्यमंत्री उद्धव बाळासाहेब ठाकरे यांनी आज दिल्ली येथे देशाचे पंतप्रधान श्री. नरेंद्र मोदी जी यांची सदिच्छा भेट घेतली. CM Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray had a courtesy meeting with the Hon’ble Prime Minister of India Shri @narendramodi ji in Delhi today. pic.twitter.com/GwM1LcfvRj — Office of Uddhav Thackeray (@OfficeofUT) February 21, 2020

Dispelling political speculation, Sena leader Sanjay Raut earlier tweeted, "Yes, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will meet PM Modi. This is only a meeting, nothing else should be read into it. Jai Maharashtra."

Last year, after the Maharashtra election, the Shiv Sena walked out of the NDA and formed a government with the help of the NCP and the Congress. This happened after the BJP refused to share the Chief Ministerial post with the Sena.