New Delhi, July 19: Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) President Chirag Paswan greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the NDA meeting here on Tuesday by touching his feet, while the Prime Minister immediately picked him up and hugged him. PM Narendra Modi Praises NDA Meeting After 38 Parties Agree To Join the Meet, Says ‘Ours Is Time-Tested Alliance’.

Paswan, who was unhappy with the BJP for making his uncle Pashupati Paras a Central minister, decided to formally attend the NDA meeting after meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President J.P. Nadda on Monday. NDA Meet: ‘India First’ Spirit Always Central to Thoughts of NDA, Says Resolution.

LJP Leader Chirag Paswan Touches PM Modi's Feet

#WATCH | Chirag Paswan, President of National Lok Janshakti Party touches the feet of PM Modi at the NDA meeting held in Delhi today pic.twitter.com/3rAuORheQR — ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2023

By hugging Paswan, Prime Minister Modi has given a big political message to the voters of Bihar. However, both Paras and Paswan are still adamant about the Hajipur Lok Sabha seat, which was traditionally contested by Ram Vilas Paswan.

