Constitution Copy Sent to PM Narendra Modi Returns, Congress Says 'Prime Minister Is Not Interested'

New Delhi, January 27: A copy of the Constitution of India sent to Prime Minister Narendra Modi by the Congress returned as the Prime Minister's Office "refused" to accept it. On Monday, the Congress shared a picture of the "returning to seller" notification from Amazon through which the grand old party sent a copy of the Constitution to PM Narendra Modi. However, the Prime Minister's Office did not say anything regarding Congress's order. Why Citizenship Amendment Act+NRC Raise Fear And Concerns: A Multi-Dimensional Take.

"Dear people of India, We tried, But Modi ji is just not interest in the Constitution. Ab kare toh kya kare kya? (What do we do now?)," read a tweet by the Congress. In the wake of ongoing agitations against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the Congress sent a copy of the Constitution of India to PM Modi on Saturday. The copy of the Constitution was sent via Amazon. CAA Protests: 'Those Born Before 1987 or Whose Parents Are Born Before 1987 Are Indians', Says Government.

Dear people of India, We tried, but Modi ji is just not interested in the Constitution. Ab kare toh kare kya? pic.twitter.com/eRX6g0n0iA — Congress (@INCIndia) January 27, 2020

"Dear PM, The Constitution is reaching you soon. When you get time off from diving the country, please do read it," the Congress had tweeted, attaching an image of confirmed order. The Citizenship Amendment Act gives Indian nationality to undocumented Hindu, Sikh, Parsi, Buddhist and Christian immigrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. Opposition parties and experts have pointed out how the new Citizenship bill goes against Article 14.

Article 14 of the Constitution says, "The State shall not deny to any person equality before the law or the equal protection of the laws within the territory of India," and Article 15 (1) states, "The State shall not deny to any person equality before the law or the equal protection of the laws within the territory of India Prohibition of discrimination on grounds of religion, race, caste, sex or place of birth."