Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate Lalit Yadav has won the Darbhanga Rural Vidhan Sabha constituency. falls in the Darbhanga district of Bihar. Lalit Kumar defeated Janata Dal United's (JDU's) Faraz Fatmi by over 2,000 votes. Voting in Darbhanga Rural for the Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 took place on November 3 in the second phase of assembly elections.

Counting of votes for the Bihar polls took place on November 10. Polling for the 243-member Bihar assembly were held in three phases. The voting for the second phase of assembly elections in Bihar was conducted on November 3 in 94 constituencies. Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 Dates And Schedule: Voting in 3 Phases on October 28, November 3 and 7, Poll Results on Nov 10.

The Bihar Assembly elections 2020 was the first major polling exercise since the outbreak of COVID-19 in India. The BJP contested 243-seat assembly elections in alliance with Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal-United (JDU) as part of 50:50 seat division formula. The saffron party contested on 110 seats, while the JDU will field its candidates on 115 seats.

Notably, the Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) and and Jitan Ram Manjhi's HAM(S), who were also party of BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) contested on 11 and seven seats respectively. TIn 2015, Yadav had won the election on RJD’s ticket defeating Rashtriya Hindustan Awam Morcha’s Naushad Ahmad. Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 Schedule to be Announced Today; Here's A Look at 2015 Poll Results And Current Strength of JD(U), RJD, BJP and Congress.

The Congress, a part of the Mahagathbandhan alliance in Bihar, contested on 70 out of the 243 seats. As per the seat-sharing pact finalised, the RJD fielded its candidates on 144 constituencies, and the Left Front comprising of CPI, CPI(M) and CPI-ML contested in 29 assembly seats. The term of Bihar assembly will end on November 29.

