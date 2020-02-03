Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: 'Biryani' at Core of BJP's Delhi Campaign as Yogi Adityanath Slams Arvind Kejriwal Over 'Feeding' it to Shaheen Bagh Protesters

UP CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, February 3: Delhi goes to poll on Saturday and with just three days of campaigning remaining, BJP unleashed its top brass, including firebrand Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, who has raked up the delectable issue of Biryani.

Adityanath has alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party is serving Biryani to the Shaheen Bagh protesters, who have been in a sit-in for around 50 days now, demonstrating against the citizenship law.

Campaigning in Delhi, since February 1, Adityanath has raised the Biryani issue everyday.

On Monday, he was in Vikaspuri, when he said: "Pakistani Minister is praising (Delhi Chief Minister Arvind) Kejriwal because he knows only Kejriwal can feed Biryani in Shaheen Bagh." Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: Yogi Adityanath Repeats 'Arvind Kejriwal Supplies Biryani to Shaheen Bagh Protesters' Barb Despite AAP's Complaint to EC.

Speaking to IANS, a protester in Shaheen Bagh, Zulqarnain, said: "We only know three types of Biryani -- Hyderabadi, Moradabadi and Kolkata Biryani.

"But BJP wants to make Election Biryani which is not good for people like Adityanath as it may cause indigestion."

Kejriwal too, has slammed his Uttar Pradesh counterpart: "The fate of hospitals in UP is known to everyone and specially in Gorakhpur first the UP CM should look after his own state."

The Congress also slammed Adityanath and said: "It was Narendra Modi who went to Pakistan to eat Biryani with Nawaz Sharif."

"And its an irony that the BJP is making this protest a communal issue where as the governance should be the main issue and Congress can only lead Delhi on the path of development," said Sandeep Dikshit, former Congress MP.