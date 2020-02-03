Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: Yogi Adityanath Repeats 'Arvind Kejriwal Supplies Biryani to Shaheen Bagh Protesters' Barb Despite AAP's Complaint to EC

Yogi Adityanath addressing an election rally in Delhi (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, February 3: A day after the Aam Aadmi Party approached the Election Commission over his "provocative" speeches, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath repeated the allegation that there is some link between Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Pakistan. Addressing an election rally in Delhi's Vikaspuri, Yogi Adityanath also said that Arvind Kejriwal was siding with anti-CAA protesters at Shaheen Bagh. 'Boli Se Nahi Toh Goli Se Maan Hi Jaayega': Yogi Adityanath Warns People Against Attacking Kawariyas.

"Why a Pakistani minister is making statements in support of Arvind Kejriwal? Because he knows that only Kejriwal can feed biryani to protesters in Shaheen Bagh," Adityanath said on Monday. Speaking at an event in Delhi's Rohini on Saturday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said had that the Kejriwal government "supplies biryani" to protesters at Shaheen Bagh. He had also said that a Pakistan minister and AAP were speaking on similar terms. Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: Hits And Misses of Arvind Kejriwal's AAP.

Adityanath derided those protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens at Shaheen Bagh. "These protests happening at various places in Delhi are not about the CAA, but it is happening because those people are questioning as to how can India emerge as a major power in the world, and to stop that rising India," he claimed. Hundreds of people have been protesting since 15 December at Shaheen Bagh against the CAA and NRC.

On Sunday, the AAP knocked EC's doors, demanding a ban on Adityanath. "From Uttar Pradesh, Yogi manorogi (mentally-ill) came to Delhi. What all abusive and divisive things he is saying? He said Arvind Kejriwal is connected to Pakistan. We don't know how BJP leaders get all information about Pakistan. If what Yogi speaks is right, it should be proven. Otherwise, he should desist from talking such nonsense," AAP lawmaker Sanjay Singh said.

According to BJP, Adityanath was a much sought after star campaigner for the Delhi assembly elections, next only to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Several constituencies in Delhi have a sizeable population of people from eastern Uttar Pradesh, an area where the Chief Minister wields considerable influence. The 70-member Delhi Assembly will go to the polls on February 8 and the results will be announced on February 12.