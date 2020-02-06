Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: EC Issues Notice to Sanjay Singh For 'BJP Will Stoke Unrest on February 2' Remark

AAP Leader Sanjay Singh. (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, February 8: The Election Commission (EC) on Thursday issued a notice to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh, for prima facie violating Model Code of Conduct (MCC). Sanjay Singh on January 31 had alleged that the BJP would create unrest on February 2. The EC has given time to Sanjay Singh till 12 pm on February 7, to explain his position. Delhi Elections 2020: Election Commission Warns Arvind Kejriwal Over 'Mohalla Clinic in Court Complex' Promise in View of Model Code of Conduct.

The AAP MP on January 31 had claimed that the saffron party is planning some "big disturbance" on February 2 at Shaheen Bagh and Jamia Millia Islamia ahead of the Delhi Assembly Elections 2020. After the Jamia firing incident on January 29, Singh alleged that the Central government was behind the attack. During the press briefing, the AAP MP claimed that he had proof as a lot of messages and videos were doing the rounds on WhatsApp.

ANI's Tweet:

Election Commission issues notice to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh for prima facie violating Model Code of Conduct (MCC) with his allegations that BJP is preparing to do 'bavaal' on 2nd February. EC has given him time till 12 pm 7th February, to explain his position. pic.twitter.com/JjiUFEdeHX — ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2020

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the poll-conducting body warned Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for promising to construct mohalla clinics on court complexes in Delhi at a time when MCC is in place. A show-cause notice was also issued for the same on January 30. The EC also banned BJP’s star campaigner and MP Pravesh Verma for campaigning for calling Kejriwal a”terrorist”. Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: 'Voters to Decide if I'm Terrorist or Not', Says Arvind Kejriwal, Hitting Back at BJP.

The election in Delhi for 70-member assembly are scheduled to take place on February 8, and the results will be declared on February 11. During the poll campaign, was marred by controversial statements from leaders of prominent parties. The EC was strict in acting against top BJP leaders – Verma and Union Minister Anurag Thakur. The latter landed in a row after a video showed him shouting “Desh ke in gaddaron ko” and the crowd responded by chanting “goli maro ***** ko”.