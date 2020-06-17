Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    155227

  • Total Deaths

    11903

  • Total Recovered

    186935

  • Total Confirmed

    354065
#StayHomeStaySafe

Digvijaya Singh Lodges Complaint Against Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Chouhan For Allegedly Tweeting Doctored Video of Rahul Gandhi

Politics Team Latestly| Jun 17, 2020 12:53 PM IST
A+
A-
Digvijaya Singh Lodges Complaint Against Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Chouhan For Allegedly Tweeting Doctored Video of Rahul Gandhi

Bhopal, June 17: Congress leader Digvijaya Singh has lodged a complaint against Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for allegedly tweeting a doctored video of Rahul Gandhi on May 16 'with an intention to tarnish his image'.

According to reports, the state Congress had released a number of old tweets made by Chouhan, claiming that they were fake and misleading, and demanded action against him. Charges against Chouhan was that he often posted tweets containing fake information and peddled fake news just to target the government. Bhopal Crime Branch Files FIR Against Congress Leader Digvijaya Singh For Sharing 'Edited' Video of Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Chouhan on Social Media.

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh Lodges Complaint Against CM Shivraj Chouhan 

Digvijay Singh on Tuesday had said that he would lodge an FIR against Chouhan for "sharing a fake video" of former AICC president Rahul Gandhi during campaigning for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. Earlier this week, police had registered an FIR against Singh and 11 others for allegedly circulating an "edited" clip of Chouhan's old statement on liquor policy of the previous Kamal Nath government.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2020 12:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
Digvijaya Singh Fake news fake tweets Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Chouhan Rahul Gandhi Shivraj Chouhan
You might also like
India-China Face Off in Galwan Valley: Rahul Gandhi Questions PM Narendra Modi's Silence After 20 Soldiers Killed in Ladakh, Asks 'Why is the PM silent?', Watch Video
News

India-China Face Off in Galwan Valley: Rahul Gandhi Questions PM Narendra Modi's Silence After 20 Soldiers Killed in Ladakh, Asks 'Why is the PM silent?', Watch Video
Rahul Gandhi Condoles Death of Indian Army Officer, 2 Soldiers Killed in Action During Violent Face-Off With Chinese Troops in Ladakh's Galwan Valley
News

Rahul Gandhi Condoles Death of Indian Army Officer, 2 Soldiers Killed in Action During Violent Face-Off With Chinese Troops in Ladakh's Galwan Valley
Did Rahul Gandhi Call Sushant Singh Rajput a 'Cricketer' in Condolence Tweet? Here's a Fact Check to Debunk Fake News
Fact Check

Did Rahul Gandhi Call Sushant Singh Rajput a 'Cricketer' in Condolence Tweet? Here's a Fact Check to Debunk Fake News
ICMR Study Saying Peak of COVID-19 in India Is Shifted to Mid-November? Fact Check by PIB Reveals the Truth Behind Misleading News
Fact Check

ICMR Study Saying Peak of COVID-19 in India Is Shifted to Mid-November? Fact Check by PIB Reveals the Truth Behind Misleading News
Rahul Gandhi Attacks Narendra Modi Govt Over Rising COVID-19 Deaths, Drop in Economic Growth During Lockdown, Says 'Ignorance is Arrogance'
Politics

Rahul Gandhi Attacks Narendra Modi Govt Over Rising COVID-19 Deaths, Drop in Economic Growth During Lockdown, Says 'Ignorance is Arrogance'
COVID-19 Is Bacteria and Not Virus? Viral Video Claiming Italy Pathologists of Performing Autopsy to Find Coronavirus Is Caused by Bacteria and Can Be Treated With Aspirin Is FAKE!
Viral

COVID-19 Is Bacteria and Not Virus? Viral Video Claiming Italy Pathologists of Performing Autopsy to Find Coronavirus Is Caused by Bacteria and Can Be Treated With Aspirin Is FAKE!
Bhopal Crime Branch Files FIR Against Congress Leader Digvijaya Singh For Sharing 'Edited' Video of Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Chouhan on Social Media
Politics

Bhopal Crime Branch Files FIR Against Congress Leader Digvijaya Singh For Sharing 'Edited' Video of Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Chouhan on Social Media
Rahul Gandhi Slams Centre's Lockdown Strategy Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases in India, Says 'Insanity is Doing Same Thing Over And Over Again'
Politics

Rahul Gandhi Slams Centre's Lockdown Strategy Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases in India, Says 'Insanity is Doing Same Thing Over And Over Again'
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 77.28 75.79
Kolkata 79.08 71.38
Mumbai 84.15 74.32
Chennai 80.86 73.69
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 76.1775 0.01
GBP 96.2800 0.94
EUR 86.1700 0.48
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement