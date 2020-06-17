Digvijaya Singh Lodges Complaint Against Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Chouhan For Allegedly Tweeting Doctored Video of Rahul Gandhi

Bhopal, June 17: Congress leader Digvijaya Singh has lodged a complaint against Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for allegedly tweeting a doctored video of Rahul Gandhi on May 16 'with an intention to tarnish his image'.

According to reports, the state Congress had released a number of old tweets made by Chouhan, claiming that they were fake and misleading, and demanded action against him. Charges against Chouhan was that he often posted tweets containing fake information and peddled fake news just to target the government. Bhopal Crime Branch Files FIR Against Congress Leader Digvijaya Singh For Sharing 'Edited' Video of Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Chouhan on Social Media.

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh Lodges Complaint Against CM Shivraj Chouhan

Bhopal: Congress leader Digvijaya Singh lodges a complaint against Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for allegedly tweeting a doctored video of Rahul Gandhi on May 16 'with an intention to tarnish his image'. pic.twitter.com/y8byRVV0ly — ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2020

Digvijay Singh on Tuesday had said that he would lodge an FIR against Chouhan for "sharing a fake video" of former AICC president Rahul Gandhi during campaigning for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. Earlier this week, police had registered an FIR against Singh and 11 others for allegedly circulating an "edited" clip of Chouhan's old statement on liquor policy of the previous Kamal Nath government.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2020 12:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).