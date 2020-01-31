Economic Survey 2019-20 Live Streaming: Watch Tabling of Modi Government's Economic Report Card by FM Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament

Economic Survey 2019-20 (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, January 31: The Economic Survey 2020 will be tabled in both the houses of Parliament on Friday, January 31. The presentation of the Economic Survey 2020 comes a day ahead of the Union Budget for 2020-21, which will be presented on February 1. Watch the Live Streaming of Economic Survey 2020 Here on DD National. The Economic Survey 2020 reviews the developments that took place in the Indian economy over the past financial year.

The Economic Survey gives a snapshot of the different sectors of the economy and the overall economic scenario.The document comprises of Volume I, Volume II and the statistical appendix. The survey highlights the prospects of the economy and suggests policy changes the government should explore. Union Budget 2020: What is Economic Survey?

It must be noted that the Economic Survey is prepared by the economic division of the Department of Economic Affairs. This will be the first time after 2015-16 when the budget will be presented on Saturday.

Watch the Live Streaming of Tabling of Economic Survey 2020 Here:

The Economic Survey 2020 will comprise a review of the Indian economy's performance in the fiscal year 2019-2020. The Economic Survey 2019 which was presented on July 4, a day before the General Budget on July 5 after the Modi government started its second innings in the government, focused on what India needs to become a $10 trillion economy by 2030.