ABP News is releasing its exit poll results for Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat assembly elections 2022. The channel is hosting live streaming of the exit poll results 2022 on its YouTube channel. The exit poll results will predict whether the BJP or Congress or AAP will win the assembly election in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh. Currently, both states are with the BJP. While the exit poll results are being released today, the final results of Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh assembly elections will be declared on December 8. Watch live streaming of ABP News' exit poll results 2022 below. Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022: Will BJP Maintain Upper Hand in Central Region of State This Time Like in 2017?

ABP News Exit Poll Results 2022: Watch Live Streaming of Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat Assembly Election Predictions:

