'Follow BR Ambedkar's Constitution Or Tear it', Says BJP's Bhopal MLA Narayan Tripathi Against CAA, Opines BJP Creating Division on Religious Basis

Anti-CAA protests and BJP MLA Narayan Tripathi. (Photo Credit: PTI/ANI)

Bhopal, January 28: Bharatiya Janata Party legislator from Maihar constituency in Bhopal -- Narayan Tripathi -- stoked a controversy by speaking in support of anti Citizenship Amendment Act protests. He was of the opinion that his party is allegedly creating division on the basis of religion in our country, which the Indian Constitution disallows.

Expressing his anguish on the current scenario of nation and coming in support of anti CAA protests, he said, as quoted by new agency ANI, "We should either follow BR Ambedkar’s Constitution or we should just tear and throw it away. The Constitution of India says that division can't be done on the basis of religion in our country, still the country is being divided." Sunni Muslim Cleric from Kerala Sparks Row on Women Protesting Against CAA, Says They 'Shouldn’t Hit Streets, Raise Slogans or Clench Fists'.

Here's the ANI tweet:

BJP MLA Narayan Tripathi on #CAA: We should either follow BR Ambedkar’s Constitution or we should just tear and throw it away. The Constitution of India says that division can't be done on the basis of religion in our country, still the country is being divided. #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/Afl1ABXlQq — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2020

Speaking against the CAA, Tripathi said that the government should discuss on issues like unemployment and economic crisis, rather than creating an environment of civil war. He had said, "I'm opposing this (CAA) as this is destroying brotherhood. People are questioning others. Will keep my points at party forum." Adding on, he said that opposing CAA is personal opinion. However, he said that "CAA is good for vote politics, but not for India."

This is not the first time that he had said something against the party lines. Previously in July 2019, Tripathi had cross-voted for Congress in the state assembly. He had also said that he is influenced with Chief Minister Kamal Nath's work. He was earlier associated with Congress in 2014, prior to joining BJP.