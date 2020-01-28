Sunni Muslim Cleric from Kerala Sparks Row on Women Protesting Against CAA, Says They 'Shouldn’t Hit Streets, Raise Slogans or Clench Fists'

Muslim women stage a demonstration against Citizenship Amendment Act and NRC (Photo Credits: IANS)

Kochi, January 28: With Muslim women hitting the streets across the nation against the Citizenship Amendment Act, renowned Sunni Muslim cleric Kanthapuram AP Aboobacker Musliyar has expressed his opposition to it. He made a controversial statement saying that women must not raise slogans, clench their fists and hit the streets against CAA.

Expressing his opinion on the latest development in the country, Musliyar said, as Asianet News states, "Our view is that women must not hit the streets, unlike men. They must not clench their fists or raise slogans. However, when a situation arises where the support of women has to be declared, then their backing has to be proved, that’s all. Otherwise, they don’t need to hit the streets for protests." 'Shaheen Bagh Protesters Will Rape Your Sisters, Daughters...Delhi Must Think and Decide', Says BJP MP Parvesh Verma; Watch Video.

It is to be known that Musliyar is the general secretary of the All India Sunni Jamiyyathul Ulama, chancellor of the Jamia Markaz group of institutions and India’s Grand Mufti. He is considered to be highly influential among the Mulsim bodies across the country and clerics of Kerala. The leader of AP faction of Samastha, Musliyar comments are most likely to be considered as soft support to CAA by Sunni sect of Muslim Community in Kerala.

The comment by Musliyar is, however, seen as personal as most of the Muslim women in India do not support it. With over thouusands of Muslim women protesting against the CAA in Shaheen Bagh in the national capital since 45 days and similar protests across the nation becoming a trend, the new statement by Muslim cleric might not make a big difference.