Panaji, December 13: Results of the crucial zilla panchayat elections in Goa will be declared today by the State Election Commission. The counting of votes was scheduled to begin at 8 am. The battle for 48 rural body seats was considered as a "semi-final" before the assembly elections in the coast state in 2022. The live streaming of the poll outcome could be viewed on DD News Panaji. Election Commission Says ‘No Mismatch in EVM, VVPAT Counts in Bihar Assembly Elections 2020’.

The zilla panchayat elections was the first polling exercise in Goa after the outbreak of COVID-19. In the polls held on Saturday, a turnout of 56.82 percent was recorded. The numbers were down as compared to the previous zilla panchayat polls, with analysts attributing the same to the ongoing pandemic. Watch Live Telecast of Goa Zilla Panchayat Election Results 2020 on YouTube Channel of DD News Panaji.

More than 7 lakh voters were enrolled in the state to exercise their right to franchise in the zilla panchayat elections. A total of 2,27,916 male and 2,21,972 women voters came out to register their mandate.

While Goa has a total of 50 zilla panchayat seats, polls in two constituencies were not held. The election was canceled in Navelim due to the death of a candidate, while in Sancoale, the BJP candidate won unopposed.

The zilla panchayat poll results would also reflect the political sentiment of Goa, as the elections were fought on party tickets. Candidates of the ruling BJP, Congress, Goa Forward Party and the AAP were in the fray, apart from independents and those representing smaller parties.

