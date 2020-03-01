'Goli Maaro' Slogan Heard During Amit Shah's Pro-CAA Rally in Kolkata; Watch Video

Amit Shah (Photo Credits: ANI)

Kolkata, March 1: The controversial “Goli Maaro” slogan was heard during Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s rally in Kolkata's Shaheed Minar Ground, reported NDTV. A video footage of men waving Bharatriya Janata Party (BJP) flags and shouting the controversial slogan surfaced on social media. Policemen were also seen dispersing them after they raised the slogan. The slogan was first heard during BJP leader Kapil Mishra’s pro-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) rally. Goli Maaro Remark Row: 'See Mood of Delhi', Says Anurag Thakur in Defence, Election Office Seeks Report.

It was again repeated during Union Minister Anurag Thakur’s election rally during campaigning for Delhi Assembly Elections. However, when confronted by reporters seeking clarification on his controversial statement, Thakur said the entire video should be watched before drawing any conclusion.

Video of Slogan Raised During Amit Shah's Rally:

Earlier in the day, Shah addressed a rally in the capital city of West Bengal in support of the CAA. During the rally, Shah launched a scathing attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who was a vocal critic of the act. He launched “Aar Noi Anyai” campaign in West Bengal to counter Mamata Banerjee’s outreach programme “Didi Ke Bolo”. The Union Home Minister also promised to fulfill "Sonar Bengal" dreams of the state. The Union Home Minister also inaugurated a new building of the National Security Guards (NSG) at Rajarhat.