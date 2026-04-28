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Politics Agency News Gujarat Local Body Election 2026 Results: PM Narendra Modi Hails Party’s Clean Sweep in Polls PM Modi welcomed the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) sweeping victory in the Gujarat local body elections, stating that the results reflect a deepening connection between the party and the people of the state. The BJP registered a dominant performance across municipal corporations, municipalities and panchayats, consolidating its political position in Gujarat.

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New Delhi, April 28: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated the BJP's Gujarat unit for sweeping all 15 municipal corporations in the state local body polls, stating that the bond between Gujarat and the party has been further strengthened by the results. In a post on X, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared that the people have blessed the BJP's hard work in the state and assured that the party will continue to take Gujarat to newer heights of progress.

"The bond between Gujarat and the BJP gets even stronger! Gratitude to the people of Gujarat for a sweeping mandate in the Mahanagarpalika, Nagarpalika, Taluka Panchayat and Zilla Panchayat elections held across the state. The people have voted for politics of good governance, seeing the excellent work of the state Government. They have blessed the hardwork of the BJP over the years. I assure the people of Gujarat that we will work even harder in the times to come and take Gujarat to newer heights of progress," said PM Modi. Gujarat Local Body Election 2026 Results: Vote Counting Begins Across 15 Corporations, 84 Municipalities.

PM Modi Hails BJP’s ‘Clean Sweep’ in Gujarat Local Body Polls

The bond between Gujarat and the BJP gets even stronger! Gratitude to the people of Gujarat for a sweeping mandate in the Mahanagarpalika, Nagarpalika, Taluka Panchayat and Zilla Panchayat elections held across the state. The people have voted for politics of good governance,… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 28, 2026

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed his gratitude to the BJP Karyakartas in Gujarat, lauding their dedicated efforts at the grassroots level following the party's victory.

"I would like to applaud the large family of Gujarat BJP Karyakartas for their efforts at the grassroots. They have always worked among the people and addressed their problems. This is why our Party has time and again been the preferred choice of Gujarat," PM Modi. PM Modi Varanasi Visit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Unveils Projects Worth INR 6,350 Crore at Mahila Sammelan in Uttar Pradesh (Watch Video).

The ruling BJP swept the local body elections across Gujarat, winning all 15 municipal corporations, which include Ahmedabad and Rajkot. The elections covered 15 municipal corporations, 84 municipalities, 34 district panchayats, and 260 taluka panchayats.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of Narendra Modi). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.